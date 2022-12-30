Holiday (illness) won't play in Friday's game versus the Timberwolves.
Holiday has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will miss his second straight game with a non-COVID illness. Jevon Carter and Pat Connaughton will likely remain in the starting five Friday, with Khris Middleton (knee) also out. Holiday's next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with the Wizards.
