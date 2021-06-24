Holiday finished with 33 points (14-25 FG, 5-12 3Pt), 10 assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block in 42 minutes during Wednesday's 116-113 loss to the Hawks.

Holiday finally found his rhythm on the offensive end of the floor, going for a playoff-high 33 points including five triples. He also managed to chip in across the board, much like he has all season, making this a really positive night outside of the result. With Khris Middleton struggling, the Bucks needed someone to step up and they will now be hoping Holiday can maintain this heading into Game 2.