Holiday recorded 24 points (9-15 FG, 6-10 3Pt), three rebounds, seven assists, three steals and a block across 26 minutes in Tuesday's 144-97 win over the Heat.

This was a bounce-back performance for Holiday, as he was just 1-for-10 from behind the arc through his first three games while also coming off a poor game against the Knicks. The speedy point guard is now a more respectable 7-for-20 from deep through his first four games in a Bucks uniform and has scored in double digits in three of those four contests so far.