Holiday finished Monday's Game 2 rout of Miami with 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 15 assists, seven rebounds and two steals.

The Bucks were red-hot from three all night and jumped out to a 26-point first-quarter lead, though coach Mike Budenholzer played Holiday (31 minutes) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (31 minutes) into the fourth quarter. Holiday set a new season high and career playoff high with 15 assists -- the most in a playoff game by a Bucks player since T.J. Ford in 2006.