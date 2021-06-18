Holiday tallied 21 points (8-21 FG, 1-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and four steals in 43 minutes during Thursday's 104-89 victory over Brooklyn.
Holiday poured in 21 points during the victory, his highest scoring output of the series. Coming off a 19 points effort in Game 5, Holiday appears to have come to the realization that he needs to be more of a factor on the offensive end of the floor. Picking a winner in this series is proving difficult and so at this point, the Bucks will simply be hoping Holiday can have a tangible impact on both ends of the floor in Game 7.
