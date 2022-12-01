Holiday amassed 22 points (9-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 109-103 win over the Knicks.

Holiday got off to a solid start on Wednesday, hitting three of four shot attempts in the first quarter for seven points to lead the Bucks. He finished the first half with 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field, including 2-of-4 from three, while adding three assists, three rebounds and two blocks. The Bucks point guard also came up big in the fourth quarter, stealing a bad pass from RJ Barrett which led to Milwaukee taking a five-point lead on the next possession, while chipping in another six points on 2-of-4 shooting from the field. It was Holiday's first 20-point game since Nov. 4 against the Mavericks and he's now recorded at least two steals in four of his last five contests.