Holiday ended Sunday's 119-95 victory over Chicago with 26 points (10-21 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 37 minutes.

With Milwaukee playing its second game without Khris Middleton (knee), Holiday stepped up and provided his first 20-point effort of the series. He's notched at least six assists in all four games and will continue to serve as the No. 2 option behind Giannis Antetokounmpo for as long as Middleton remains sidelined.