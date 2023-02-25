Holiday recorded 24 points (9-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one block in 29 minutes during Friday's 128-99 victory over the Heat.

Holiday picked up where he left off, powering the Bucks to a comfortable win over the Heat. Despite the fact Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) was unable to finish the game, the Bucks made easy work of the Heat thanks to another masterful performance by Holiday. If Antetokounmpo is forced to miss time, Holiday could see a bump in his offensive production. Given the proximity to the fantasy playoffs, this is certainly music to the ears of anyone rostering the savvy point guard.