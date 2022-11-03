Holiday amassed 26 points (11-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt), seven rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 116-91 victory over Detroit.

The veteran was doubtful due to an illness, but he managed to start here and delivered another impressive outing. He's now scored at least 20 points in three games in a row and that's part of a six-game streak with double-digit scoring figures, and he has also recorded three double-doubles across that span. Through seven contests, the 32-year-old is averaging 20.1 points, 7.6 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game.