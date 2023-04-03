Holiday chipped in 18 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and four steals across 35 minutes during Sunday's 117-104 victory over the 76ers.

Holiday ceded the top assist total to Khris Middleton in Sunday's win, but the Bucks' floor general was an active scorer, converting 63.6 of his shot attempts. It was a nice bounce-back for Holiday, who mustered only six points against Boston after his monstrous season-high 51-point result against the Pacers.