Holiday scored 20 points (9-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt) to go along with six assists and two rebounds across 31 minutes in Monday's loss to the Spurs.

Holiday returned to strong shooting form after going only 7-for-17 from the field in his last contest. The effort continued his strong scoring form, as Holiday has now scored at least 20 points in four consecutive games. In that same span, he's averaged 7.5 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 steals.