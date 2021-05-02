Holiday produced 18 points (7-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 36 minutes in Sunday's 117-114 win over the Nets.

Holiday flexed his offensive muscle after the team lost Giannis Antetojounmpo to an injury Friday night, but despite that 29-point outing, you can hardly call Saturday's performance a regression. The Bucks will try to make another run to the Finals with a significant upgrade at point guard in Holiday, who has played as advertised after seven productive seasons in New Orleans. Seasonal and daily fantasy players should keep an eye on Holiday, as he's a leading candidate to sit for rest as the playoffs approach.