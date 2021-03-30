Holiday registered 24 points (8-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, three steals and a block across 35 minutes in Monday's loss to the Clippers.

Holiday returned from a one-game absence and delivered a spark on both ends of the court for the Bucks, ending just three assists shy of a double-double while posting a 20-point output for the second time in his last four appearances. He should be a strong fantasy asset going forward due to his ability to fill the stat sheet and contribute on both ends of the court on a steady basis.