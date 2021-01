Holiday recorded 15 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and three steals during a 125-115 win versus Detroit on Monday.

Holiday used Monday's game to tie his previous season highs in multiple categories. The only exception was points, which have slightly reduced since he joined Milwaukee late last year. Holiday is still averaging 15.4 PPG as the Bucks' tertiary scoring option behind Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton.