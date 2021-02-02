Holiday recorded 22 points (10-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, six assists and three steals Monday in a 134-106 win versus Portland.

Though the Bucks are not dominating like they did last year, Holiday is still supplying value as their tertiary offensive option. He has averaged 16.4 points and 5.3 assists across 20 games with them so far. Despite both tallies being under what he logged last season (19.1 PPG and 6.7 APG), Holiday's current average of 1.9 steals is compensating for his decreased production on offense.