Holiday closed with 27 points (11-23 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 1-3 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists, four steals and two blocks in 42 minutes during Saturday's 118-107 victory over the Hawks.

Holiday proved his worth as the Bucks clinched the Eastern Conference, setting up an NBA Finals date with the Suns. Despite some inconsistency on the offensive end throughout the playoffs, Holiday always finds a way to contribute and it is certainly no coincidence the Bucks have been able to achieve success as opposed to previous seasons. Looking ahead, Holiday is going to have his hands full defending the likes of Chris Paul and Devin Booker, two matchups that could be key when it comes to determining the winner.