Holiday had 21 points (7-17 FG, 5-10 3PT, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks in Saturday's loss to Charlotte.

While Holiday was under 50 percent from the field overall, his five three-pointers were this second-most in any game this season, while his 10 attempts tied a season high. Holiday has now topped 20 points in four of his last six games, averaging 18.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.2 steals during that span (36.8 MPG).