Holiday recorded a career-high 51 points (20-30 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-10 FT) to go with eight rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 149-136 victory over the Pacers.

With Khris Middleton (knee) getting the night off, Holiday was expected to settle in as the No. 2 scoring option for Milwaukee, but he surprisingly upstaged Giannis Antetokounmpo in a game in which the two-time MVP produced an eye-popping line of his own (38 points, 17 rebounds, 12 assists in 32 minutes). The career-best scoring outburst to go along with ample production in other categories was a welcome sight from Holiday, who had seen a bit of a lull in his numbers prior to Wednesday's contest. He hadn't scored more than 19 points in any of his previous 10 games while shooting just 43.6 percent from the field in that stretch, but Holiday certainly rewarded fantasy managers for their patience.