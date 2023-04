Holiday (rest) was a full participant during Tuesday's practice, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Holiday missed back-to-back contests to end the regular season due to rest purposes, but as expected, he's full go ahead of the playoffs. Across 67 regular-season appearances, the All-Star point guard averaged 19.3 points, 7.4 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 32.6 minutes per game.