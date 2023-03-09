Holiday (neck) will suit up for Thursday's game versus the Nets.
Holiday sported a probable tag on the initial injury report, so seeing his upgrade to available against the Nets is not surprising. That said, Brooklyn will be without a number of its regulars in Thursday's starting lineup, so the fantasy risk changes from injury to blowout potential. Jevon Carter should retreat to a bench role with Holiday back in the mix.
More News
-
Bucks' Jrue Holiday: Slated to return Thursday•
-
Bucks' Jrue Holiday: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Jrue Holiday: Questionable Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Jrue Holiday: Logs 13th double-double of season•
-
Bucks' Jrue Holiday: Another productive night in win•
-
Bucks' Jrue Holiday: Leads offense with 30-point game•