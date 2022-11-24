Holiday contributed 14 points (3-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, 11 assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 118-113 loss to the Bulls.

Holiday dished out double-digit assists for the first time since Nov. 5 when he handed out a season-high 13 dimes in a win over the Thunder. Holiday missed four games in a row earlier this month and has been brought back into the mix slowly, but he's playing well and registered his usual workload when it comes to his playing time in this loss, so there shouldn't be any concerns regarding his availability going forward.