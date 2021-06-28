Holiday managed just six points (2-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 12 assists, four rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 42 minutes during Sunday's 113-102 victory over Atlanta.

Holiday simply couldn't get anything going on the offensive end of the floor but in typical style, he made up for it by filling up the other categories. Luckily, both Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo combined to score 71 points on 28-of-47 shooting, allowing Holiday to switch his focus to the defensive end. The Bucks are now only two wins away from reaching the NBA Finals, something Holiday could have only dreamed about during his time with the Pelicans.