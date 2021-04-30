Holiday collected 29 points (12-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds, four blocks and two steals in a 143-136 loss to the Rockets on Thursday.

Holiday had a big all-around performance and was the go-to option for Milwaukee in the fourth quarter (18 points) with Giannis Antetokounmpo tweaking his ankle early in the first and not returning. The guard has provided fantasy managers with consistent two-way production, as he has averaged 17.6 points, 7.5 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals across his last 10 games. Holiday could see more scoring opportunities if Antetokounmpo is forced to miss additional time.