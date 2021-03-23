Holiday notched 28 points (11-15 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 14 assists, five rebounds, two steals and a block across 30 minutes in Monday's win over the Pacers.

Holiday scored in double digits for the seventh game in a row, but this was his best game of the campaign by a wide margin as he recorded season-high marks in both points and assists while also posting his first double-double of the season. Holiday certainly stepped up his game in the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) and has been clearly moving in the right direction over the last few weeks.