Holiday notched 25 points (10-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block over 38 minutes during Wednesday's loss against the Celtics.

Holiday was one of three Milwaukee players that scored 20-plus points in this game, but he also made an impact on the defensive end of the floor with two steals. One of the league's premier two-way players, Holiday will try to build off this performance on Christmas Day against Golden State.