Holiday is probable for Wednesday's game against the Pistons due to a non-COVID illness.

Holiday was added to the injury report Wednesday due to an illness, but the aliment doesn't appear to be too severe and shouldn't stop him from suiting up against Detroit. The Bucks have been without Khris Middleton (wrist) to start the campaign, so Holiday has operated as the No. 2 offensive option behind Giannis Antetokounmpo. Holiday has settled into that role nicely, posting 19.2 points and a career-high 8.3 assists per game.