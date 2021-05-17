Holiday was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Bulls.
Holiday and the rest of Milwaukee's starters were scratched from the lineup minutes before the start of Sunday's game. Jeff Teague will join the starting five Sunday, and it's not yet clear whether Holiday will be available off the bench.
