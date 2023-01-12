Holiday ended with 27 points (10-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 114-105 victory over the Hawks.

Holiday had a solid first half with 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting from the field, including 3-of-5 from three-point range. He didn't slow down after the break, knocking down six of 12 shot attempts and all four of his free throws for another 16 points to finish with a game-high 27 points on the night. Holiday connected on three attempts from beyond the arc for the third straight game and is now shooting 42.3 percent from three in the month of January.