Holiday contributed 33 points (13-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 104-101 win over the Suns.

Holiday led the team in scoring while finishing as the lone player in Sunday's game with 30 or more points. Holiday, who also led all starters in assists, has surpassed the 30-point mark six times this season.