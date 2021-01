Holiday recorded 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block Friday as the Bucks fell to the Jazz 131-118.

Taking the third most shot attempts Friday night, Holiday finished third on the team in scoring. He is finding other ways to make an impact on the court and in the box score, recording multiple steals in all but two games and now has five games of at least four rebounds and four assists.