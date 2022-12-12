Holiday amassed 25 points (9-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and three steals over 35 minutes during Sunday's 97-92 loss to the Rockets.

Holiday shouldered a significant portion of the offensive load in the loss, scoring at least 20 points for the fourth time in his past six games. He has been quietly going about his business once again, putting up top 35 value on the season, elevating to top 15 over the past two weeks. Khris Middleton went down with an ankle injury in this one, meaning Holiday could be tasked with a bit more on the offensive end moving forward.