Holiday totaled 19 points (7-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, six assists and three steals over 41 minutes Wednesday in the OT win over the 76ers.

Holiday totaled at least five rebounds and five assists in the same game for the first time since Feb. 1 and his 41 minutes were a season high. Since the All-Star break, Holiday is averaging 15.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.8 steals per game.