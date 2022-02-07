Holiday accumulated 27 points (11-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, 13 assists, one block and two steals across 36 minutes during Sunday's 137-113 win over the Clippers.

Coming off of a relatively down game in Saturday's blowout win over Portland, Holiday bounced back with a monster effort as the Bucks pulled away late for another landslide victory. Over his last seven games since re-entering the starting five following an injury, Holiday is averaging 18.0 points, 7.3 assists, 4.6 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 2.0 threes while shooting 55.1 percent from the field and 48.3 percent from three.