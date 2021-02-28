Holiday (COVID-19 protocols) is expected to play Sunday against the Clippers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Due to protocols, Holiday has missed the Bucks' past 10 games, prompting D.J. Augustin, Donte DiVincenzo and Bryn Forbes to see extra run. Giannis Antetokounmpo has also had to carry a bigger offensive load. It's not clear at the moment if Holiday will be on a minutes limit during his first game back. Across the final six games before his absence, Holiday averaged 18.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.0 steals in 31.5 minutes.