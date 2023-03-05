Holiday contributed 26 points (9-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and 13 assists over 36 minutes during Saturday's 133-130 loss to the 76ers.

Although the Bucks couldn't extend their 16-game win streak, Holiday put on a show and got his assist numbers back in double figures for the first time in over a month. The elite guard's accuracy also continued to improve after a dismal two-game run where he shot only 28.6 percent from the floor.