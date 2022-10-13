Holiday totaled 20 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and four assists over 35 minutes in a preseason loss to the Nets on Wednesday.

Holiday put together an efficient shooting line and finished second on Milwaukee with 20 points, but his performance was tempered a bit by seven turnovers. Still, it was promising to see him ramp up to an exhibition-high 35 minutes after resting in Milwaukee's previous preseason game. Holiday averaged 12.2 points, 4.5 assists and 4.0 rebounds in four preseason games, and his next appearance on the court will be for next Thursday's regular-season opener on the road against the 76ers.