Holiday recorded 22 points (9-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds and two steals Friday in a 127-109 win at Portland.

Holiday's double-double Friday was his second in a Bucks uniform and first since March 22 versus Indiana. Their current road trip has allowed Holiday to shine. He recorded more than five assists in each of its three games. Holiday is also averaging 24.7 points on a 63.6 shot percentage across that three-game road trip so far.