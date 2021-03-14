Holiday played 32 minutes and contributed 18 points (6-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in Saturday's 125-119 win over the Wizards.

The poor field-goal percentage sullied an otherwise strong all-around line for Holiday, but the most important takeaway was his minutes count. After the Bucks had monitoring Holiday's playing time in each of his first four games since returning in late February from a three-week absence due to a positive COVID-19 test, the 30-year-old picked up more than 30 minutes Saturday for the first time in nearly a month and a half. He should be free of any restrictions with his playing time moving forward.