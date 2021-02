Holiday recorded 17 points (8-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt), seven assists, three rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes Friday in a 123-105 win at Cleveland.

The performance marked Holiday's first game (since 2014) in which he shot above 80 percent from the field. It was indicative of his recent form, as he is averaging 18.6 points on a 57.6 field-goal percentage across five games. Holiday has been their second-highest scorer during that span, ahead of usual placeholder Khris Middleton.