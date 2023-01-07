Holiday amassed 12 points (4-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one steal over 19 minutes during Friday's 138-109 loss to the Hornets.

Holiday returned to the lineup Friday, ending with a serviceable line, especially given the nature of the scoreline. The Bucks gave up 51 points in the opening quarter and were never really in the game. The starters were all limited to no more than 22 minutes, with the coaching staff pulling the pin very early. Holiday has been dealing with an illness for quite some time now, but hopefully, this is a sign that he is getting back to full health.