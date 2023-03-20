Holiday had 11 points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists, one block and one steal over 30 minutes during Sunday's 118-111 win over Toronto.

Holiday scored fewer than 13 points for the fourth time in his past six games, a period in which he is well outside the top 100. His poor production couldn't come at a worse time for managers, especially those battling in their fantasy playoffs. With that said, he remains inside the top 40 for the season, delivering a healthy serving of assists, steals and three-pointers on most nights.