Holiday finished Wednesday's 114-106 loss to the Cavaliers with nine points (3-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and two steals over 37 minutes.

Holiday recorded fewer than 10 points for the time since Nov. 25. While he was expected to take on more of the scoring load with Khris Middleton (knee) out, Holiday's all-around performance still generated a quality fantasy night.