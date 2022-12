Holiday contributed 17 points (5-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Monday's 109-102 win over Orlando.

Holiday finished two rebounds shy of recording his first triple-double of the season, leading the team in assists while finishing third in scoring. Holiday hauled in a season-high-tying rebound total while posting his sixth double-double of the season.