Holiday recorded 10 points (4-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists and seven rebounds in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 118-105 loss to the Suns.

Holiday has recorded nine-plus assists in his last five games, but he is only shooting 37.6 percent from the field and 26.5 percent from three during those contests. If the Bucks want to claim their first title since 1971, then the UCLA product will need to be as efficient shooting the ball as he was in the regular season, when he shot 50.3 percent from the field and 33.0 percent from three. Giannis Antetokounmpo returned in Game 1 of the Finals, and looked healthy, which should alleviate some of the scoring responsibilities from Holiday, but the 6-foot-3 guard is still one of Milwaukee's elite offensive weapons and will be relied upon heavily.