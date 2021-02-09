Holiday isn't starting Monday's game against the Nuggets, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
There's been no word of any injury to the star guard, though it would be unusual for Holiday to come off the bench. Bryn Forbes will take Holiday's place in the starting five.
More News
-
Bucks' Jrue Holiday: Makes all but one shot against Cavs•
-
Bucks' Jrue Holiday: Fills stat sheet vs. Blazers•
-
Bucks' Jrue Holiday: Goes for 21-5-5-2-2 in loss•
-
Bucks' Jrue Holiday: Season-high effort on glass•
-
Bucks' Jrue Holiday: Stuffs stat sheet Sunday•
-
Bucks' Jrue Holiday: Dishes out seven assists•