Holiday (personal) isn't listed on the Bucks' injury report ahead of Wednesday's matchup against the Pacers.

Holiday was away from the team for Monday's win due to personal reasons, but he's been left off the injury report for Wednesday, suggesting the Bucks will have their point guard back against Indiana. Over his last nine appearances, Holiday has averaged 12.9 points, 7.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 31.2 minutes per game.