Holiday will not play in Saturday's matchup with the Hornets due to a left knee contusion, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

The Bucks have a relatively early tip-off time Saturday on the second night of a back-to-back set and will opt to err on the side of caution with Holiday, as well as Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) and Khris Middleton (conditioning). As a result of his absence, both Jevon Carter and George Hill figure to see increased run at point guard.