Holiday (ankle) is out for Friday's game against the Spurs.
As expected, Holiday will miss a second straight game. Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is out as well. Jevon Carter was excellent in Wednesday's win and should take on more usage again Friday. MarJon Beauchamp and Bobby Portis were also in the starting five.
