Holiday won't play Monday against Denver due to the league's health and safety protocols, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Holiday wasn't listed in Milwaukee's starting lineup, and the team has since revealed that the guard is inactive while in the league's health and safety protocols. It's unclear as to when he'll be cleared to return to action.
More News
-
Bucks' Jrue Holiday: Not listed in starting five•
-
Bucks' Jrue Holiday: Makes all but one shot against Cavs•
-
Bucks' Jrue Holiday: Fills stat sheet vs. Blazers•
-
Bucks' Jrue Holiday: Goes for 21-5-5-2-2 in loss•
-
Bucks' Jrue Holiday: Season-high effort on glass•
-
Bucks' Jrue Holiday: Stuffs stat sheet Sunday•