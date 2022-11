Holiday (ankle), who is out Wednesday against the Thunder, is unlikely to play Friday against the Spurs, Justin Garcia of the Milwaukee Bucks Radio Network reports.

The Bucks will be without Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) and Holiday on Wednesday, but the guard's absence is expected to extend at least one more game. In Holiday's absence, Jevon Carter, Grayson Allen and George Hill are candidates to pick up more responsibilities at point guard.